Industry Leaders Converge In Doha As Qatar Travel Mart Begins Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The much-anticipated Qatar Mart (QTM) 2024 is set to commence today at the Doha and Center (DECC).

The three-day event, being held under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, brings together a diverse range of industry leaders, including hoteliers, tour operators, travel agents, and providers, to explore new opportunities and strengthen partnerships.

Being held under the theme,“Discover Places, People and Cultures,” this year's event is set to be the most influential edition to date, further solidifying Qatar's status as a premier global tourism hub.

Speaking at a pre-event activation held at the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort yesterday, Katara Hospitality CEO Nasser Matar Al Kawari said,“Katara Hospitality is honoured to participate in Qatar Travel Mart 2024 as a founding partner. This remarkable event will bring together the brightest minds and the most influential leaders, as well as the finest talents in the tourism and hospitality sectors. As we reflect on our collective journey, I am proud to present Katara Hospitality as a great partner of this distinguished event that highlights innovation and industry leadership.”

The pre-activation activity brought together several QTM 2024 participants, sponsors and partners, as well as the media, who were given a foretaste of what to expect at the event that ends on November 27.

The QTM 2024 will feature over 300 exhibitors from 60 nations, creating an exceptional platform for industry professionals to network, collaborate, and examine the latest developments in travel and tourism. The event is anticipated to attract more than 12,000 visitors over the course of three days, indicating substantial growth compared to previous years.

A significant highlight of this year's gathering is the introduction of the QTM B2B App, which aims to enhance the visitor experience by offering convenient access to exhibitor details, conference agendas, and personalised meeting planners. This technological advancement reflects QTM's dedication to fostering meaningful connections and promoting business expansion. The app is accessible on both iOS and Android devices, providing a streamlined method for navigating the event and optimising networking opportunities.

The first day of the event will commence with a selection of enlightening keynote addresses and panel discussions. Esteemed leaders and specialists in the field will present their insights on significant subjects, including sustainable tourism, digital transformation, and new travel trends. The inaugural panel, overseen by a distinguished industry authority, will centre on“The Future of Travel & Tourism: A Growing Positive Curve” and will include notable representatives from Qatar Tourism, the European Tourism Association, and leading academic institutions.

Rawad Sleem, Co-founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs

Rawad Sleem, Co-founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs, the organiser of the QTM, said,“We are immensely proud to inaugurate the third edition of Qatar Travel Mart, where we expect to welcome an unprecedented array of global industry leaders and dignitaries. This event stands as a testament to Qatar's growing prominence in the international tourism landscape.” He added that QTM 2024 serves as a vital platform that not only showcases Qatar's world-class hospitality but also aligns seamlessly with the Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV2030).

“By bringing together key stakeholders, fostering innovation, and facilitating high-level networking, we are actively contributing to the economic diversification and sustainable development goals outlined in QNV2030. Our commitment goes beyond organising an exhibition; we are shaping the future of Qatar's tourism industry and reinforcing its position as a premium global destination for business and leisure,” he added.

Qatar's tourism industry is undergoing significant growth and transformation, establishing the nation as a premier global destination. In August 2024, the country witnessed a 24.5 percent rise in foreign visitors, with an anticipated annual growth rate of 8.31 percent from 2024 to 2028, positioning Qatar as an emerging leader in global tourism. The nation's dedication to economic diversification is reflected in its considerable international tourism spending, which reached $16.5bn in 2023, alongside local initiatives such as the ambitious Simaisma Project, a $5.5bn entertainment-centric development.

This large-scale project, which includes luxury resorts, a theme park, and a golf course, exemplifies Qatar's aspiration to provide exceptional visitor experiences along its eastern coastline. With the travel and tourism market projected to attain $1,866m by 2028, Qatar is not only drawing visitors from neighbouring GCC nations, but is also solidifying its status as an essential destination for global travellers, offering a harmonious blend of cultural heritage, contemporary attractions, and exceptional hospitality.