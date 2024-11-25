Pharmacy Automation System Market To Hit $11.21 Billion By 2030 Becton, Dickinson And Company, Omnicell, Scriptpro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pharmacy System 2024-2032

PORTLAND, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title global Pharmacy Automation System Market generated $5.00 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.Key Takeaways:The large share of segment is attributed to advantages such as improved safety.Hospital Pharmacy segement continue to maintain lead in the forecast year.North America would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2030.Request Sample Copy of the Report:The pharmacy automation systems market is divided into product type and end user type. Product type, it is segregated into automated medication dispensing systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated labeling systems, tabletop tablet counters, and automated compounding devices. By end user, is the market is classified into retail pharmacy, clinic pharmacy, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEAUnder product type, the automated medication dispensing part addressed the largest share of pharmacy automation market in 2020 gigantic share of the segment is credited to benefits such as prevalent medication security, better inventory load up, and further created storage limit with ideal utilization of room, and conceivable time &cost savings.Market Segmentation: By Product:Automated Medication Dispensing SystemsAutomated Storage And Retrieval SystemsAutomated Packaging And Labeling SystemsTabletop Tablet CountersAutomated Compounding DevicesBy End User:Hospital PharmacyRetail PharmacyOthersGeography:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)Key Market Players:Rx SafeDanaher CorporationBectonDickinson And CompanyCapsaBaxter International Inc.Lonza GroupScript ProOmnicell Inc.Cerner CorporationParata SystemsRequest for Customization:Regional Growth Dynamics:North America dominates the pharmacy automation system market followed by the European region due to increased number of drug prescriptions at pharmacies resulting from growth in aging population.Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent StudyWhat is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?What are the key opportunities in the market?What are the key companies operating in the market?Which company accounted for the highest market share?Why Choose Allied Market Research?Industries' Best AnalystsExclusive Product OfferingsCustomer Research ServicesDynamics Research MethodologyComprehensive ReportsLatest Technological AdvancementsValue Chain AnalysisFuture Market OpportunitiesMarket Growth DynamicsQuality AssurancePost-sales SupportContinuous Report UpdatePurchase the Report:About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.