North Korean Soldiers Already Engaged In Battles Against Ukraine's Forces - General Staff
11/25/2024 12:10:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korean forces deployed in Russia's Kursk region have already taken part in hostilities against the armed forces of Ukraine. In total, there are over 11,000 North Korean troops in the area.
This was stated on national television by the Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Anatoly Barhylyevych, Ukrinform reports with reference to radio Liberty.
According to the commander, there are over 11,000 North Korean soldiers in Kursk region, and they have already participated in battles against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Barhylyevych offered some details as to the DPRK servicemen, whom Russia dispatched to Kursk region.
"These are mainly combined-arms units... operating under the guise of the indigenous population of the Far East, provided with the relevant IDs,” said the Chief of the General Staff.
He specified that these North Korean military personnel“are trained to perform operations in the European part (of Russia – ed.).”
As reported earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted media reports on the alleged presence of North Korean military in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
