Qatarenergy LNG Wins Environmental Award From Kahramaa's Tarsheed Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QatarEnergy has received the 'Best Water Recycling Initiative' award from Kahramaa's Tarsheed Programme, recognising its efforts in sustainable water management.

This award highlights QatarEnergy LNG's commitment to water recycling and conservation, supporting Qatar's National Vision 2030 for sustainable resource management.

Ahmed Helal Al Mohannadi, Chief Onshore Operations and Support Officer at QatarEnergy LNG, accepted the award at the Tarsheed Forum for and Water Efficiency held on 04 November 2024 in Doha.

Since its commissioning in 2019, QatarEnergy LNG's Treated Industrial Process Water (TIPW) facility has recycled over 3.5 million cubic metres of desalinated water, reducing the intake from Kahramaa by 96 percent.

The recent introduction of a near-zero liquid discharge solution has allowed over 90 percent of treated wastewater to be reused for process and irrigation needs.

This achievement demonstrates QatarEnergy LNG's commitment to environmental sustainability, moving towards the company's environmental strategy target of zero liquid discharge to the sea by 2030.