Rutte addresses Russia's conflict against Ukraine with Erdogan

(MENAFN) Secretary General Mark Rutte will trip to Turkey on Monday, November 25, to encounter with Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and address the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and Turkey's possible mediation role.



This was released by Ukrinform with mention to the Turkish publication A Haber.



“NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrives in Turkey tomorrow after meeting with Trump. He will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler,” the publication says.



It is said that the focuses of the discussions will involve the presence of the YPG/PKK terrorist institution in Syria, Turkey's possible mediation role in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, as well as other mutual challenges.



The NATO Secretary General's trip also involves a summit with ambassadors of the Turkish defense industry and a trip to Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.



Following his trip to Turkey, Rutte will trip to Greece on Tuesday to encounter with Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



As Ukrinform released, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte encountered with US President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.

