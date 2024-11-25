QNB Supports Kidzania's 'Kids For A Greener World' Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group announced its Platinum Sponsorship of KidZania Doha's 'Kids for a Greener World' program aimed at supporting environmental education in all across Doha.

This sponsorship reflects QNB's continued commitment to fostering environmental awareness and sustainability and environmental education among younger generations while promoting initiatives that have a lasting impact within the communities where it operates.

Commenting on this partnership, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Communication at QNB said:“We are delighted to support KidZania's 'Kids for a Greener World' initiative as it aligns with our commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. By empowering young people to learn about sustainability in an engaging way, we hope to inspire the next generation of environmental champions.”

The 'Kids for a Greener World' program, now in its third edition, is a dynamic educational initiative by KidZania Doha that focuses on key environmental issues such as sustainability, energy conservation, and responsible consumption.

Through a series of interactive, fun-filled activities, children will learn how they can make meaningful contributions to environmental preservation, starting from their own homes.

As part of the program, KidZania Doha also launched a Sustainable Business Ideas Competition, in which schools across Doha participated.

The competition encouraged students to think creatively about sustainable practices and develop innovative business ideas that promote environmental responsibility.

