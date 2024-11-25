Iran selects new representative to Afghanistan

(MENAFN) Qomi was appointed as the Iranian leader’s special envoy a few months before the took over Afghanistan in 2021. Later, he also took on the role of Iranian ambassador to Kabul. With Bigdeli's appointment as the new ambassador, the position of special envoy will no longer exist.



Given the sensitive and significant nature of Iran's ties with Afghanistan, Iran is striving to maintain a strong relationship with the Taliban-led while pushing for the inclusion of all Afghan factions. Another critical aspect of this bilateral relationship involves immigration and trade.



Bigdeli holds a PhD in Political Philosophy and has spent several decades serving in various roles within Iran’s foreign ministry. His early career included work as an analyst on Eastern Europe, followed by his first prominent role as deputy ambassador to Moscow from 1988 to 1992. He later served as chargé d'affaires in Kazakhstan.



Over the years, Bigdeli has held several ambassadorial roles, representing Iran in Azerbaijan, Cyprus, and Turkey. From 2002 to 2007, he was actively involved in Afghanistan’s economic reconstruction. Additionally, he has contributed to various departments within the foreign ministry, including planning and research.



In December 2021, he was appointed as the foreign ministry’s acting deputy for consular and parliamentary affairs.

