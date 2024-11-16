Huawei Kicks Off Service Giving Season to Celebrate Year-End with Customers

(MENAFN- mslgroup) extends a warm gesture of appreciation to its loyal customers with the HUAWEI Service Giving Season. From November 15 to December 31, 2024, Huawei users can access a host of thoughtful benefits at select Customer Service Centers, including out-of-warranty repairs with no labor fees, complimentary screen protectors, fixed-price battery replacements, and complimentary gifts—all designed to ensure devices perform at their best.



Users can also take advantage of the HUAWEI Care+ discounts for applicable products including wearables like WATCH GT5 and WATCH FIT3, tablets, phones like Pura 70 Series, and audio products like FreeClip.



Exclusive Perks for Customers

Throughout the HUAWEI Service Giving Season, customers will have access to a range of exclusive, time-limited perks at participating service centers. The labor fees will be waived for out-of-warranty repairs, making essential fixes like screen replacements or hardware repairs more affordable during the offer period. At select Customer Service Centers, customers can receive a free screen protector for their smartphones on a first-come, first-served basis.



For devices with battery issues, Huawei is offering fixed-price genuine battery replacements, helping to extend the life and performance of customer devices. Huawei PC users can enjoy a complimentary original operating system reinstallation service for devices purchased within the last five years, ensuring optimal performance. As a special seasonal touch, Huawei will be offering free gifts after repairs at select locations.



A Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

The HUAWEI Service Giving Season is more than a seasonal promotion—it’s part of Huawei’s commitment to prioritising customer satisfaction. Recognising the essential role of smart devices in daily life, Huawei strives to provide reliable, professional services to meet the evolving needs of its customers.



This year-end timing underscores Huawei’s appreciation for its customers. As the year comes to a close, users can keep their devices running at their best, whether through a screen replacement, a battery refresh, or a complimentary screen protector, ensuring a fresh start for the new year.





