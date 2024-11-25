Ukraine, Germany Talk Cooperation In Air Defense, Armored Vehicles' Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy of Defense for European Integration Serhiy Boiev and State Secretary of the German of Defense Nils Hilmer discussed cooperation in the production of air defense systems and armored vehicles.

This was reported by the Ukrainian MoD press service, Ukrinform saw.

The negotiations were held on the sidelines of the 16th International Security Forum in the Canadian city of Halifax. The annual is one of the most influential and most representative global platforms for discussing global issues in the field of security and defense.

During the meeting, Boiev thanked Germany for the Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems provided, which are critical in the context of Russia's constant missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation plans in 2025 and discussed which types of weapons could be delivered.

“We discussed the possibility of Germany's deeper involvement in the supply of heavy armored vehicles to Ukraine,” Boiev said following the talks.

He also suggested that his German counterpart consider the possibility of deeper cooperation between defense companies from Ukraine and Germany in the fields of air defense and armored vehicle production.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, following a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, stated that the sixth of the scheduled IRIS-T air defense systems pledged by Germany would arrive in Ukraine by the end of this year.

Photo: Ministry of Defense