Turkey, other nations support ICC's arrest warrants for Israeli leaders

(MENAFN) Turkey, the Arab world, numerous European countries, and international human rights organizations have expressed support for the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.



The ICC has accused Netanyahu and Gallant of engaging in war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.



The court highlighted that there are "reasonable grounds" to believe the two are criminally responsible for "the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts."



Since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed over 44,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, while causing extensive destruction and famine-like conditions in the region.



Turkey commended the arrest warrants, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referring to the decision as a "courageous step."



Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan characterized the warrants as a meaningful move toward “the realization of justice.”



Under the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the ICC, 124 state parties are obligated to comply with and enforce its arrest warrants.

