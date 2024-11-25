Saiyami Kher Trained With Real-Life Firefighters For ‘Agni’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Saiyami Kher trained with real-life firefighters and even visited Mumbai fire stations multiple times to gain firsthand experience of their rigorous routines, techniques, and mental resilience.

Saiyami will be seen playing a firefighter in the upcoming film“Agni”, directed by Rahul Dholakia. She will be seen starring alongside Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma.

The actress said:“As an with every I have done I have gotten to learn a new skill. And I take immense pride in that. Be it horse riding for Mirzya, counting notes like a banker for choked, for ghoomer and now firefighting for Agni!”

She shared that preparing for this role was deeply inspiring and exciting.

“Spending time with real firefighters gave me an understanding of how little I knew about firefighters in our city and what all they have to endure. The number of female firefighters also was an eye opener. The training sessions were very exciting.”

“I learned how to handle equipment, did the drills the firefighter do. Seeing the sacrifices these men and women make every day-often at great risk to themselves-was incredibly humbling. We want people witness the world of firefighters and the bravery it takes to do what they do. I wish and hope we have done justice to their commitment.”

The trailer was unveiled last week, which offered a powerful glimpse into the world of firefighters, their courage, and the sacrifices they make in the line of duty.

The cast also includes Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah.

In a statement, Rahul Dholakia shared,“With Agni, I am thrilled to bring a story to life that not only celebrates the bravery of our firefighters but also delves into their emotional journeys.”

He added that firefighters are real-life heroes who go beyond battling fires-they rescue lives, respond to disasters, and take on countless high-risk challenges with unwavering dedication.

Dholakia shared:“Their courage often puts them in challenging and dangerous situations, sometimes intensified by our own actions. This story is a tribute to their sacrifice, loyalty, and resilience, and I hope it inspires audiences to recognize and appreciate these selfless protectors in our society.”

“Agni” is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 6.