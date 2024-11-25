Qatar Ranks First In Governance Indicators In Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula / QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has ranked first in key global governance indicators in the region for 2024 issued by the World Bank.

The National Planning Council (NPC) said in a post on its X account that Qatar came in first in the stability indicators with a rate of 84.36 percent, and the rule of law with a rate of 80.19 percent.

The Council attributed improvement in Qatar's position in global governance indicators to the state's efforts to enhance the axes of the global governance and within the framework of effectively achieving sustainable development.

According to the 2023 data issued by the World Bank, the Qatar scored 81.13 percent in the regulatory quality index, 85.85 percent in the government effectiveness index, and 22.55 in the participation and accountability index.

The National Planning Council pointed out that these indicators are an important measuring tool that reflects the governments' commitment to achieving the principles of good governance.

Qatar recently achieved an impressive leap in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI) for 2024, advancing from 78th to 53rd place among 193 countries. This index, released biennially by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, assesses the effectiveness of government e-services in facilitating the lives of individuals and businesses, alongside the overall performance and development of e-governments worldwide.

In the 2024 Index report, Qatar ranked 5th globally in terms of progress, with an improvement of 25 positions, and was placed 5th in the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII), rising by 37 spots. Significant progress was noted in the Online Services Index (OSI), where Qatar ranked 58th, climbing 27 places.

Besides, Qatar advanced to 90th place in the Human Capital Index (HCI), with an improvement of 15 positions this year. In the 2024 World Competitiveness Booklet published by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland, Qatar achieved impressive rankings on various global indices.

The country's economy has secured the top position in both the consumption tax rate and the personal income tax rate within the government efficiency factor. Additionally, Qatar has attained the second rank in the public finance index.

Furthermore, Qatar has excelled in the business efficiency factor of the World Competitiveness Booklet. It has claimed the first position globally in terms of the effectiveness of corporate boards and the migrant stock. Moreover, Qatar has secured second place globally in the working hours index.

In the infrastructure factor, Qatar has emerged as a leader. It has achieved the top rank in the sub-factors of energy infrastructure and the number of Internet users per 1,000 people.

These remarkable achievements highlight Qatar's commitment to excellence and its continuous efforts to enhance its competitiveness on the global stage.

Qatar has been positioned 11th out of 67 countries in the latest World Competitiveness Report, an improvement from its 12th place ranking last year. The country achieved a fourth place ranking in economic performance, seventh in government efficiency, 11th in business efficiency, and 33rd in infrastructure.