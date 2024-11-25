Mol Holds Awareness Sessions For Workers On Occupational Safety, Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Labour, represented by its Occupational Safety and Department, has conducted an awareness campaign under the slogan“Towards a Safe Work Environment” for workers from various private sector companies at residential labour camps in the Al Sheehaniya area.

The initiative aims to promote adherence to occupational safety and health protocols and equip workers with essential guidelines to prevent injuries, accidents, and workplace risks.

This campaign aligns with the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance awareness of occupational safety and health requirements nationwide. It seeks to provide workers with the necessary protection and education, encouraging them to adopt proper safety practices to avoid workplace risks and injuries. Ultimately, the campaign aims to create safer working environments for workers, both at their work sites and residential accommodations.

During the campaign, officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Department delivered informative lectures and facilitated workshops. These sessions trained workers on identifying and managing potential workplace hazards and injuries.

Additionally, workers were introduced to best practices to prevent workplace accidents and injuries.

Through regular campaigns, workshops, and awareness seminars held throughout the year, the Ministry continuously educates workers, cultivates a culture of safety and health, and improves their living and working conditions.

This initiative underscores the Ministry's commitment to implementing the highest safety standards, protecting workers from accidents, and ensuring a productive and secure work environment for all workers in the country.