Orban advices to take Putin’s warnings seriously

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has warned that the West must not underestimate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent threats regarding Moscow’s response to long-range Ukrainian strikes. Following Russia’s use of its new Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile to target a military-industrial facility in Dnipro, declared that Russia would respond decisively to any further escalation, especially from countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian territory. Orban, who has maintained communication with Moscow throughout the conflict, stressed that unlike Western political discourse, where words often lack substantial follow-through, Russia’s statements are based on a logic of war and must be taken with utmost seriousness.

In an interview with Kossuth Radio, Orban pointed out that while Western European leaders often engage in political talk without concrete action, Russia’s approach is different, and its words are followed by significant actions. He cautioned that any further support for Ukraine from Western nations must be measured carefully to avoid provoking greater conflict. His warning was in direct response to the missile strike, which Russia labeled a “combat test” after Ukraine, with Western-supplied weapons like the US-made ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles, launched attacks on Russian territory.

While White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the US would not be deterred by the missile test and would continue to provide military aid to Ukraine, Orban and other leaders, such as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, have urged the West to consider the potential consequences of escalating the conflict. Vucic echoed Orban’s concerns, suggesting that if the West believes Putin will not respond forcefully to attacks on Russian soil, they either do not understand him or are "abnormal." Orban’s remarks underscore a growing divide in European perspectives on how to manage tensions with Russia and the risks involved in further military support for Ukraine.

