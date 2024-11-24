UTI MF- Fund Review write-up for the month activity

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 November 2024: UTI Large Cap Fund is India’s first equity-oriented fund (launched in October 1986) and has a track record of wealth creation of over 37 years.



UTI Large Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme which predominantly aims to invest in large cap companies having competitive advantage in their respective fields. It follows an investment style of Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) for stock picking. This means that, given the underlying growth in earnings of a company, a reasonable price is to be paid to buy that stock in the portfolio.



The Fund aims to invest in companies that are fundamentally strong with controlled borrowings, consistent revenue growth, focus on profitability, higher return on capital than cost of capital and consistent operating cash-flows generation. Such companies may generate free cash flows for future expansion and avoid dilution of existing shares.



Owing to this combined approach of GARP plus Competitive Franchise, UTI Large Cap Fund may invest in companies where,

1. The market is underestimating the companies’ ability to sustain growth over the long term or the benefits of pricing power

2. The growth trajectory is improving through industry wide phenomena like favourable demand cycle, consolidation, clearances of regulatory hurdles or through company specific factors like cost competitiveness and prudent capacity expansion

3. The business is capital intensive but the companies invest prudently and execute efficiently

4. The companies having opportunities to reinvest cash flows at high Return on Capital Employed (RoCE)

5. The relative valuation within the sector is attractive

This provides the investors an opportunity to create a long-term wealth by owning a portfolio of quality companies.



UTI Large Cap Fund has a portfolio of leading companies such as HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and the top 10 stocks account for about 47% of the portfolio. The Scheme is currently overweight on Consumer Services, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Textiles and Financial Services and underweight on Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, FMCG, Metals & Mining, Power and Capital Goods, as of October 31, 2024.



The Fund has a corpus of over Rs. 12,840 crore as on October 31, 2024. The Fund aims at obtaining capital appreciation / or income distribution over long-term, follows a disciplined approach to invest as stated above and has maintained a stream of annual dividends every year since its inception. UTI Large Cap Fund has distributed a total dividend of about Rs. 4,500 crore.









MENAFN24112024005232011781ID1108919912