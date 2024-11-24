Cyberdrone Illuminates Dubai Sky with 1,000 Drones to Mark AC Milan's 125 Years and Casa Milan Dubai's Anniversary

(MENAFN- PR HUB) Dubai, the UAE – November 21, 2024] – Cyberdrone, a Dubai-based leader in aerial displays, created a visually appealing drone light show to celebrate AC Milan's 125th anniversary and the successful first year of operations at Casa Milan Dubai.

The light show featured 1,000 synchronised drones painting the night sky with AC Milan's iconic symbols, including the legendary Club crest, the distinctive red and black jersey, and the 125th-anniversary emblem. The event required extensive preparation, including animation design, securing flight permissions, and coordinating complex logistics.

“Our main goal was to spotlight AC Milan’s iconic symbols, tying them into a seamless narrative that celebrated the club’s history, its anniversary in Dubai, and football as a global phenomenon. The show also bolstered the club’s presence in the Middle East, expanding its fanbase and drawing widespread attention innovatively and positively. Experiences remain one of the strongest drivers of partnerships, success, and growth—and drone shows excel at delivering the most memorable impressions,” shared Mohamed Munjed Abdulla, Director of Sales at Cyberdrone.

“We enjoyed collaborating with Cyberdone for our incredible 1000 drone show - it allowed us to engage with our audiences, surprise and inspire our fans in new ways and provide visibility to our Partners. We like to say we are bringing our Club’s to new hights and Cyberdone did just that for us!” commented Greta Nardeschi, AC Milan Regional Director, MENA.

This aerial display sets a new standard for sports celebration and fan engagement in the region. The sports industry contributed significantly to the UAE's economic growth, adding approximately $2.4 billion to Dubai's GDP and generating around $1.763 billion in event revenue annually. This growth is further illustrated by MENA’s entertainment industry, valued at $41.13 billion in 2024 and growing at 9.41% CAGR, which is undergoing a transformative shift driven by rapid technological innovations.







