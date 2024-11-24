ANP Veteran And Former Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour Passes Away At 84

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Senior Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour passed away at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. According to his brother, senior ANP leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Ilyas Bilour had been receiving for kidney at a private hospital in Peshawar for several months and breathed his last this morning.

ANP leader Samar Haroon Bilour confirmed the news and announced that his funeral prayers will be held tomorrow at 2 PM in Wazir Bagh.

Ilyas Bilour, who became an ANP senator in 2012, was a dedicated member of the party since the beginning of his political career. However, he retired from politics after his son, Ghazanfar Bilour, joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The deceased was the brother of Shaheed Bashir Ahmed Bilour and the uncle of Shaheed Haroon Bilour.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his condolences on the passing of Ilyas Ahmed Bilour.







