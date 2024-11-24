Azerbaijan To Continue International Efforts To Clarify Fate Of Hostages And Missing Persons
On 15 November 2024, resolution A/C.3/79/L.35 on“Missing
persons” was adopted by consensus in the UN General Assembly's
Third Committee. 56 UN Member States joined the resolution as
co-sponsors. Azerbaijan is a main co-sponsor of this resolution
which has been reintroduced on a biannual basis since 2002.
The resolution notes that people going missing in connection
with armed conflicts inflicts grievous suffering on families and
negatively impacts efforts to end conflicts. It also stresses the
importance of ending impunity for violations of international
humanitarian law and international human rights law concerning
missing persons.
The resolution calls upon state parties to armed conflict to
take all appropriate measures to prevent persons from missing,
properly investigate their conditions, and determine their
fate.
For the first time, this year's resolution also expresses
concern at the impediments caused by landmines to efforts to
identify the whereabouts of missing persons and calls upon States
to cooperate for the safe search of human remains.
The issue of“Missing persons” is high on the agenda of
Azerbaijan. As a result of Armenia's aggression during the early
1990s up to 4,000 Azerbaijanis, including civilians, children and
women have been missing. 6 Azerbaijani citizens went missing during
the 2020 Patriotic War.
Since 2023, Azerbaijan also held international conferences to
raise more awareness on this issue. The Declaration of the
international conference on“Addressing the Problem of Missing
Persons: Upholding the Right to Know for the Families,” jointly
organized by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and
Missing Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International
Committee of the Red Cross on 2-3 October 2024, in Baku, has been
officially issued as the UN General Assembly and the UN Security
Council documents.
Notwithstanding the technological progress that has
significantly increased the efficacy of the search for and
identification of missing persons in recent years, the statistics
demonstrate a dramatic increase in the number of missing persons
worldwide, reaching more than 212,000 persons. In light of these
facts, the UN General Assembly resolution on“Missing persons”
retains its relevance to the global agenda.
Azerbaijan, as a matter of priority, will further consolidate
international efforts to address the issue of missing persons.
