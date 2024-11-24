Australia Climbs To 4Th Place In Azerbaijan's Import List In 2024
During the first 10 months of 2024 (January-October), Australia
ranked 4th among the main countries in Azerbaijan's imports, with a
total value of $1.036 billion. During this period, Azerbaijan
exported goods worth $114,000 to Australia,
Azernews reports, citing the monthly statistics of
the State customs Committee.
In contrast, during the same period in 2023, Australia did not
appear on the list of Azerbaijan's main import partners. In the
first 10 months of 2023, Azerbaijan's imports from Australia
amounted to only $9.004 million, while exports to Australia reached
$29.208 million. Throughout the entire year of 2023, Azerbaijan's
imports from Australia totaled only $11.688 million.
This year, Azerbaijan imported 115 times more goods from
Australia, reaching a total of $1.036 billion.
