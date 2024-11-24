WISH More Than Just A Forum For Dialogue: Vice Chair Global Fund

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2024 World Innovation Summit for (WISH) concluded recently, drawing global leaders, innovators, and activists to discuss the most pressing challenges in healthcare.

Among the notable attendees was the Vice Chair of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund) and a member of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, Bience Gawanas, who shared her perspectives on resilience, humanitarian crises, and the evolving role of the Global Fund in addressing global health challenges.

Speaking exclusively to The Peninsula, she emphasised the importance of platforms like WISH, describing them as more than just forums for dialogue.

“Some people might say, is this just another talk show? But we need spaces to talk, share, and learn. That's the context in which I've experienced WISH,” Gawanas, Namibia's first Ombudswoman, who later became the inaugural Commissioner for Social Affairs at the African Union Commission, said.



Her reflections on WISH were anchored in themes of resilience and humanity.“We've seen incredible examples of resilience, such as doctors in Gaza who refuse to leave, saying, 'If we leave, what happens?' That's commitment to humanity,” she noted.

She praised the summit's focus on issues such as conflict, humanitarian crises, and the need to strengthen health systems amidst challenges.

Drawing parallels between global struggles and her own experiences, she highlighted the contradiction of conflict-affected areas being the ones most in need of resources.

“Dr. Tedros of the WHO pointed out that in war, hospitals are destroyed, and people are left to suffer. It's a painful reality that challenges us to do better as a global community,” she noted.

Reflecting on her storied career as a diplomat, activist, and now as Vice Chair of the Global Fund, Gawanas attributed her drive to her experiences growing up under apartheid in Namibia.

“Apartheid dehumanised black people, but we proved it wrong. We showed that black people can govern, lead, and that black women, in particular, can make a difference,” she said.

Her journey, she explained, has always been guided by a commitment to using power for meaningful change.“I never sought power for its own sake. For me, it's about bettering people's lives.”

Since its founding in 2002, the Global Fund has been at the forefront of the fight against HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis, investing 70% of its resources in Africa due to the region's high disease burden.

Explaining her role, she described the fund's evolution from a financial entity to a human-centred organisation.“At first, it was about disbursing money. Now, we're about saving lives. We're looking through a human lens - building community and health systems that can sustain progress,” Gawanas said.

The fund also addresses emerging challenges such as the impact of climate change on health.“Malaria is re-emerging in places where it was eradicated due to climate change. We're linking health and climate to understand and combat these trends,” she explained.

Turning to the humanitarian crises dominating headlines, including Gaza, she described them as“human crises.” Drawing from Namibia's history of liberation, she expressed solidarity with the oppressed.“Namibia stands firm - Palestine must be free. As a country that fought against apartheid, we have a moral obligation to support those who are oppressed.”

However, she clarified that while the Global Fund avoids political statements, it remains committed to justice.“We stand up for people. We believe in human rights and social justice, ensuring we can continue serving those most in need.”

In her relatively new role, the Vice Chair combines her experience in diplomacy, activism, and advocacy to advance the Global Fund's mission.

“I'll never stop being an activist. That's who I am. Whether working with governments or civil society, my aim is to add value, ensure integrity, and champion the causes that matter,” she said.

As the world grapples with health inequities, the Vice Chair's insights underscore the importance of resilience, collaboration, and humanity. Her vision for a just and equitable world is a powerful reminder that health, as she puts it, is not just a policy issue - it is a human right.