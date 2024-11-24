Truth Will Prevail, Says BJP Leader On Sambhal Mosque Survey Issue

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) BJP leader Kapil Mishra, on Sunday, said those trying to put hurdles in the survey process of the Sambhal mosque in Uttar Pradesh were mistaken as truth will prevail and the court's orders will be upheld.

He stated, "The survey is mandated by the court, and it will proceed. Once the truth is revealed, appropriate action will follow. Those who believe they can halt this process through stone-pelting, hooliganism, or intimidation are mistaken. Court orders cannot be obstructed, nor can the faith of millions of people be suppressed."

Referring to past events, Mishra remarked, "Sambhal has witnessed injustice in the past, and now is the time to rectify it. Justice and the law must be upheld at all costs. Riots did not stop Ayodhya, nor will they stop Sambhal. Similarly, Kashi and Mathura were not halted by unrest. The law will take its course, and the truth about Sambhal's historical and scientific significance will emerge."

He further added, "What once existed will be restored, and any attempts to create chaos will be dealt with firmly under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath."

Protesters pelted stones at cops in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district when the survey of a Mughal-era mosque was underway on Sunday, following which police resorted to lathi-charge, lobbed tear gas shells to disperse them and caught hold of a few of them. Several protesters were arrested.

Sambhal DM Rajendra Painsia said: "The survey was being conducted according to court orders. Last time, the survey could not be completed, and a slot of 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. was chosen today as no namaz is offered during this time and the process can be completed peacefully.

"Survey was on peacefully, there was no disruption. Jamia committee was cooperating in the process," he said. However, some miscreants outside pelted stones at the police, he said.