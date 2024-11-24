NHRC Chairperson, Azerbaijani Officials Discuss Cooperation For Rights Protection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, held meetings with Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, H E Sabina Aliyeva; Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Social Research Center, H E Zahid Oruj; and President of the Azerbaijan Institute for Democracy and Human Rights, H E Dr. Ahmed Shahidov.

These meetings took place on the sidelines of NHRC's participation in a session of the 2024 United Nations Climate Change (COP 29) in Baku.

In her meeting with Sabina Aliyeva, Al Attiyah discussed enhancing cooperation between the NHRC and the Azerbaijani Commission, focusing on joint efforts, particularly awareness programmes and initiatives aimed at disseminating, promoting, and protecting human rights in both Qatari and Azerbaijani societies.

The discussions also included coordinating efforts to draft a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalize collaboration. The proposed MoU would cover the exchange of expertise, experiences, and best practices, with a particular focus on staff development, preparing reports, and adapting to advancements in digital systems.

During her meeting with Zahid Oruj, Al Attiyah emphasised the critical role of social studies, particularly those related to family dynamics as the cornerstone of societal cohesion.

She highlighted that strong family units result in cohesive, interconnected societies that enjoy their fundamental rights. She stressed the importance of enhancing capacities for preparing analytical studies to monitor societal development, identify challenges, and propose solutions.

She expressed NHRC's readiness to collaborate with the Social Research Center in Azerbaijan by organising joint training courses for employees of both institutions in the field of analytical studies.

In her discussions with Dr. Ahmed Shahidov, Al Attiyah underlined the need to implement the MoU signed between the NHRC and the Azerbaijan Institute for Democracy and Human Rights.

This agreement focuses on exchanging expertise and building partnerships in areas such as handling and processing petitions, collaborating with governmental and non-governmental entities, and sharing best practices. Al Attiyah also explored the Institute's efforts in promoting a culture of human rights within Azerbaijani society.

Al Attiyah reiterated that the NHRC, as part of its strategic plan for 2024-2030, has adopted executive activities aimed at strengthening international and regional cooperation.