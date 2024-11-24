Microsoft presents self-directed AI agents

(MENAFN) Microsoft announced on Monday that it is enhancing its AI offerings by introducing new self-directed agent features, aiming to increase business adoption of artificial intelligence.



AI agents are designed to handle routine tasks autonomously, such as sorting through sales leads or managing customer service inquiries.



The concept of AI agents has become a major focus for leading software companies, which are investing billions in advanced AI models that they believe will revolutionize the future of computing.



Microsoft has rapidly advanced generative AI to reach everyday consumers, largely leveraging the models from its USD13 billion partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.



These agents are intended to take generative AI beyond ChatGPT-style chatbots, which require human input, into systems capable of operating independently.



In a recent blog post, Microsoft introduced ten self-directed agents for its Copilot AI platform, designed to assist teams in sales, facilities, finance, and supply chain management.

