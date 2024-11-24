Russia Removes Commander Of 'South' Group Of Troops Fighting In Ukraine Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Colonel General Gennady Anashkin, the commander of Russia's "South" Group of engaged in combat against Ukraine, has been removed from his position.

A number of Russian pro-war Telegram channels and Russian outlets reported this on Saturday, citing a source in the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports with reference to Free Europe/Radio Liberty .

The Russian Defense described the move as a "planned rotation." However, a pro-war blogger claimed that Anashkin was dismissed for "systematically deceiving the command of the Russian and the country's political leadership." This reportedly included fabricating reports of victories, particularly in the Siversk sector.

There has been no official confirmation from the Russian Defense Ministry regarding Anashkin's appointment or removal as commander of the "South" Group of Troops. However, in May 2024, reports indicated that Anashkin had assumed the role of acting commander of the Southern Military District. Units from this district make up the "South" Group of Troops, which has been heavily involved in operations against Ukrainian forces, particularly in the Donetsk region, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.