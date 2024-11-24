عربي


Ukrainian Border Guards Destroying Enemy In Luhansk Region

11/24/2024 12:11:09 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of the Pomsta Border Guard Brigade destroyed enemy equipment, a field ammunition depot, and Russian fortifications within two days.

As reported by Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service confirmed these operations.

"Over two days, in the areas of Kreminna and the Serebrianske Forestry, an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, light and heavy vehicles were destroyed. A field ammunition depot was burned, and engineering and fortification structures of the occupiers were damaged and destroyed," the report states.

The enemy also suffered personnel losses during these operations.

Read also: Border guards hit Russian positions in Volchansk area

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian border guards repelled the largest enemy assault in the Siversk direction in recent times.

MENAFN24112024000193011044ID1108919041


UkrinForm

