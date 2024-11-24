Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abdul Samad's 74 Propels J&K To 25-Run Win Over Jharkhand

Maverick batter Abdul Samad smacked an unbeaten 74 of 29 balls to help J&K to a towering 224/4 total after being put into bat first. The blitz included 5 fours and 7 sixes. Opener Qamran Iqbal also put in a strong display, scoring 61 of 32 balls. His innings included 3 fours and 6 sixes.

In reply, Jharkhand could only make 199/9 in 20 overs. Pankaj Kumar top scored for the team, making 56 of 28 balls. For J&K, spin all rounder Abid Mushtaq was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets in his four overs.

The win comes on the back of a strong showing in the 2024-2025 Ranji Trophy, where J&K finished second in the Elite Group A.

Their next match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will take place at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, November 25, against Delhi at 11:00 AM.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now