Delhi Cop Murdered In Govindpuri, Suspect Killed In Encounter After He 'Opened Fire'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An on-duty Delhi constable was stabbed to death by three people in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on Saturday. Later in the day, the police arrested two accused, and the third suspect was killed in an encounter, ANI reported on Sunday.

Delhi police constable Kiran Pal was killed by three people after he stopped them while riding a scooter. The three men first threw stones at the constable to evade arrest, but as Pal managed to stop them by putting his bike in front of their vehicle, the accused allegedly stabbed him, according to PTI.

Hours after the attack, the police launched a search operation and arrested two accused, Deepak Max and Krish Gupta, on Saturday. The main accused, identified as Raghav alias Rocky, opened fire at the policemen to evade arrest. However, he was injured after the police retaliated in self-defence. Raghav was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

“Close to midnight, the suspect was identified and the police personnel instructed him to surrender. The suspect, in a premeditated manner, opened fire from a close distance at the police party. In self-defence, the police team retaliated, which led to the suspect being injured by gunshot wounds. He was taken to ESIC Hospital, Okhla , where he passed away due to the injuries suffered in police action,” ANI quoted Delhi Police.

The main accused in the Delhi police constable murder case, Raghav, was hiding in Sangam Viha . Acting on specific information, teams of NDR of Special Cell and Narcotics Cell of South East District, went to the area connecting Sangam Vihar and Surajkund Road late on Saturday night, the officer told PTI.

The police first asked the accused to surrender but he however, opened fire at the police personnel, who retaliated in self-defence and injured the accused.

"He was immediately taken to the ESIC Hospital, Okhla, where he died," the officer said.

The police have seized two cartridges from the deceased accused. No policeman was injured at the time of encounter. Constable Kiran Pal was murdered by the three after he began investigating them while the trio was riding on a scooter.