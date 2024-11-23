Tengpora Aftermath- Over 3000 Vehicles Seized In Last 9 Days

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As a part of stern action to curb underage driving and traffic violations in the valley, especially in Srinagar City, the Traffic Police Department has seized more than three thousand vehicles, comprising both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, over the last nine days in Srinagar alone.
The traffic crackdown, which began after the tragic Tengpora accident on November 14, claimed the lives of two young boys, with another critically injured, after a collision between two vehicles.
The incident sparked widespread outrage and led to a renewed focus on underage driving and reckless driving practices in the region.
A senior traffic police official said they have launched a robust campaign to address the growing issue of minor drivers and traffic violations in the region.
“In the last nine days, we have seized more than three thousand vehicles, including both two-wheelers and four-wheelers for various offenses, and we intend to continue this action. Our primary focus is on ensuring the safety of everyone on the roads,” he said, adding“we start the drive at about 8:30 in morning with end of the day at 11:00 PM and sometimes 11:30 PM as required.”
He further added,“This drive is aimed at reducing road accidents, particularly those involving minors, who often lack the maturity and experience needed to drive safely. We want to make Srinagar city safer for commuting.”
Meanwhile, the local residents have also expressed their support for the crackdown, noting that the streets have become noticeably safer in recent days.
“The crackdown has been a much-needed step. I have seen a big difference on the roads. There is much less underage driving, and overall traffic behaviour seems to have improved,” said Umer, a local resident of Srinagar.
“The streets look safer now, and we rarely see young kids behind the wheel anymore. This is a good move by the traffic police, and it should continue,” said Wahid, another local.
Notably, the IGP Traffic J&K today also conducted meeting with all unit heads of Traffic Police on Traffic scenario and challenges in Traffic Management and Implementation of Recommendations of Supreme Court on Road Safety.
