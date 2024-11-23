34 Killed, 80 Injured In Barbaric Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 24 (NNN-NNA) – At least 34 people were killed and 80 others yesterday, in barbaric Israeli on southern and eastern Lebanon.

24 people were killed, and 44 others were injured in eastern Lebanon. The casualties were reported in the towns of Bodai, Shmustar, Hafir, and Ras al-Ain, as well as, the villages of Flaoui, Brital, Haour Taala, and the Bekaa Valley, all located within the Baalbek-Hermel governorate.

Meanwhile, 10 more people were killed, and 36 others injured, in southern Lebanon, most of whom were recorded in the cities and villages of Nabatieh governorate, while the others were recorded in the city of Tyre and Marjeyoun district in South governorate.

In separate statements, Hezbollah said, its members targeted several gatherings of Israeli soldiers with missiles and rockets in the border area, including those in the Lebanese town of Khiam, and in Hanita, a Kibbutz in northern Israel, as well as, the Israeli regime's moshavs of Avivim and Dishon.

The armed group said it also engaged in fierce clashes with a group of Zionist soldiers, who tried to infiltrate into the eastern outskirts of the Lebanese border town of al-Bayyada, causing casualties in the Zionist side.– NNN-NNA