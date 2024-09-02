Watch: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed Meet In Dubai Discuss Local, International Issues

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 8:35 PM

Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 9:09 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime of the UAE and of Dubai, met President Mohamed at the Al Marmoum Rest House in Dubai on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, was also present at the meeting.

WAM reported that the leaders dwelt on topics related to national affairs and the wellbeing of citizens, as well as the nation's ambitious and future-focused developmental vision aimed at sustaining progress and prosperity.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said the two leaders discussed various issues and developments of local and international importance.

The Dubai Ruler wrote: "Today I met my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, in Dubai... We enjoyed the visit.. Love brought us together.. Friendship increased.. and souls were adorned by this meeting.. May God protect him, the homeland and the citizens."

Also present at the meeting were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; and Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, along with a number of senior officials.

Earlier, the two leaders had met in October last year at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi discussed where they discussed the progress of the UAE and ways to support its people towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

Prior to that, a similar meeting between President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed was held in May last year where they deliberated about current and future initiatives - in line with the leadership's vision for the future.

