Zionist Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syria-Lebanon Border Crossing: Media
Date
11/23/2024 10:09:43 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DAMASCUS, Nov 24 (NNN-SANA) – Zionist Israeli airstrikes targeted the Jusiyah crossing, on the Syria-Lebanon border last night, causing damage, Syria's Al-Watan online newspaper reported.
Details on casualties or damage were not immediately available, and there has been no official statement from the Syrian authorities.
The Jusiyah area has been a site of tension, due to its strategic location. It is known for movements of Hezbollah members between Syria and Lebanon.
This attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with the Israeli Regime escalating strikes against what it perceives as Hezbollah's targets in Lebanon.– NNN-SANA
