Zionist Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syria-Lebanon Border Crossing: Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Nov 24 (NNN-SANA) – Zionist Israeli targeted the Jusiyah crossing, on the Syria-Lebanon border last night, causing damage, Syria's Al-Watan newspaper reported.

Details on casualties or damage were not immediately available, and there has been no official statement from the Syrian authorities.

The Jusiyah area has been a site of tension, due to its strategic location. It is known for movements of Hezbollah members between Syria and Lebanon.

This attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with the Israeli escalating strikes against what it perceives as Hezbollah's targets in Lebanon.– NNN-SANA