COP29 Agrees On '$300Billion Per Year By 2035' For Global South To Fight Climate Change India Calls It 'Paltry Sum...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) COP29 : The world reached a new climate deal at the COP29 on Saturday, with wealthy countries committing to provide $300 billion annually by 2035 to assist poorer nations in addressing the growing impacts of the climate crisis. However, India's representative said the amount was a 'paltry sum,' stated reports.

Immediately after the gavel came down, India's representative, Chandni Raina, condemned the $300 billion pledge as a "paltry sum." She described the agreement as "nothing more than an optical illusion" and argued that it failed to "address the enormity of the challenge we all face," reported CNN.

The agreement at COP29 was reached after over two weeks of intense arguments and negotiations, coupled by boycotts and political disputes. At times, there were concerns the talks would collapse, especially when representatives of vulnerable small island states and the least-developed countries walked out of the negotiations on Saturday.

