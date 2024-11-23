عربي


DSEK Orders Four Teachers To Return To Original Posts In Bandipora

11/23/2024 10:12:12 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Four teaching officials who had been working on a deployment basis in the Office of the Chief Education Officer, Bandipora, for several years were detached on Saturday.

As per the order issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), the officials have been instructed to report to their original places of posting immediately

As per the order, the officials include Mir Irfan Maqbool, a master with an original posting at MS Madar; Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a teacher with an original posting at MS Konan; Arsallah Habib, a teacher with an original posting at PS Aragam; and Shabir Ahmad Bhat, a teacher with an original posting at HS Chanpal.

The Chief Education Officer, Bandipora, has been instructed to ensure compliance and submit an action-taken report to the Directorate.

Insiders in the Education Department stated that the officials were holding these positions for years.

Despite being detached multiple times, they managed to retain these positions under various pretexts and repeatedly secured postings in the CEO's office, reported news agency KNO.

According to an RTI reply, Mir Irfan Maqbool was assigned duties in the CEO office, including responsibilities for manpower and trainings under SVEEP, SNO JK Smart School Attendance Portal, DNO JK Shiksha, SNO ULLAS (New India Literacy Policy), SNO OASIS MISAAL, IT, PRABANDH Portal, ATAL, ICT, and CAL.

Similarly, Dr. Reyaz Ul Hassan was given the role of District Coordinator for the Cultural Education Wing, handling programmes and events such as Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Shanti Yatra, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Fit India Movement, ATAL Innovation Mission, Beti Anmol, Padega Bharat Bhadega Bharat, SVEEP Programme for Parliament/Assembly Elections, NCC Wings, NSS Wings, School Safety, Narco Coordination Cells, CSR initiatives, Legal Literacy, Electoral Literacy, JKSSB Examination, Kala Utsav, Bharat Darshan Tours, CCRT, Student Exchange Programmes, Nasha Mukt Bharat, ToFEI, and various other activities and events.

Arsalan Habib was assigned duties as District Coordinator for the National Education Policy 2020, along with coordination of SVEEP, Independence Day, and Republic Day celebrations.

Mushtaq Ahmad Mir was appointed District Coordinator for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) under Inclusive Education and as DNO for Seasonal Centers.

Shabir Ahmad Bhat was tasked with responsibilities for NCORD, Eco Club, NCPCR, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, Beti Anmol, EBSB, Veer Katha, Legal Literacy Club, and SVEEP.

Meanwhile, locals have praised the move by DSEK, stating that educational institutions in the Bandipora zone have been facing a staff shortage for years. They believe that this action by DSEK can provide some much-needed relief to the students in these schools.

Kashmir Observer

