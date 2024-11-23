No Relief From High Pollution Levels In Delhi As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The air quality in the Delhi-NCR remained in the high concerning zone as several areas continued to be in the 'severe' AQI category on Sunday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality (AQI) in the national capital till 7.30 a.m. was 366, which is in the 'very poor' category.

In eight areas, the AQI level remained above 400 and between 500. It was 410 in Alipur, 412 in Anand Vihar, 408 in Nehru Nagar, 404 in Vivek Vihar, and 409 in Wazirpur.

Whereas in other parts of the national capital, the AQI level remained between 300 and above 400.

It was 392 in Ashok Vihar, 313 in Aya Nagar, 362 in Burari Crossing, 353 in Chandni Chowk, 354 in Mathura Road, 356 in Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, 400 in Dwarka Sector 8, 327 in IGI Airport, 380 in Dilshad Garden, 340 in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 302 in Lodhi Road, 372 in Major Dhyanchand Stadium, 328 in Mandir Marg, 319 in Najafgarh, 348 in North Campus DU, 371 in Okhla Phase-2, 388 in Patparganj, 370 in Punjabi Bagh, 327 in Pusha, 373 in RK Puram, 382 in Rohini, 382 in Shadipur 385, 357 in Siri Fort and 340 in Sri Aurobindo Marg.

The situation was no better in other NCR cities. The AQI in Faridabad was 309, Gurugram 240, Ghaziabad 312, Greater Noida 304 and in Noida it was 309.

A layer of smog was visible in the whole of the Delhi-NCR.

As per the CPCB, AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is 'severe'.

The anti-pollution measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan are currently in place to address the deteriorating air quality.

The measures include a ban on the entry of trucks, except for those carrying essential items or using fuels such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric power. Construction at public projects has also been stopped.

On Friday, the Supreme Court said that the GRAP-4 or the fourth stage of anti-pollution measures in effect for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will remain in force for the next 72 hours. The court said it would consider next week whether to relax certain measures, particularly concerning schools, that are currently in place in the region under the Graded Response Action Plan 4 (GRAP 4).