Neem, Turmeric Can't Cure Cancer...,' Doctors Refute Sidhu's Claim Of Curing His Wife With 'Lemon Water, Raw Turmeric'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As cricketing legend Navjot Singh Sidhu comments that 'lifestyle change helped his wife to become cancer-free' went viral, doctor from Tata Memorial Hospital cautioned that public that 'there is no such proven theory yet' and urged them 'not to delay treatment'.

Sidhu claimed his wife Navjot Kaur followed a disciplined lifestyle during her recovery. Her routine included lemon water, raw turmeric, apple cider vinegar, neem leaves, and tulsi. She consumed juices made from pumpkin, pomegranate, amla, beetroot, and walnuts, along with sour fruits. Her diet focused on anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer foods. Cooking was done using coconut oil, cold-pressed oils, or almond oil. Her morning tea was infused with cinnamon, cloves, jaggery, and cardamom.

“She defeated cancer not because we had money but because she was disciplined and followed a strict routine. Cancer can be treate effectively even at government hospitals,” he emphasised.

However, a panel of 262 doctors from the Tata Memorial Hospital said that 'no clinical data currently to recommend their use as anti-cancer agents'. Read the full letter here:

A video of a former cricketer describing his wife's treatment for her breast cancer has been circulating widely on social media. Parts of the video imply that "starving the cancer by not eating dairy products and sugar," consuming haldi (turmeric), and neem helped cure her "incurable" cancer. These statements have no high-quality evidence to support them. While research is ongoing for some of these products, there is no clinical data currently to recommend their use as anti-cancer agents.

We urge the public not to delay their treatment by following unproven remedies, but rather to consult a doctor, preferably a cancer specialist, if they have any symptoms of cancer. Cancer is curable if detected early, and proven treatments for cancer include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.