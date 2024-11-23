Maloof Rocker, Dali Lithographs Are In Ahlers & Ogletree's Modern Art & Design Auction, December 4

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA, USA, November 23, 2024 -- A Sam Maloof walnut and mixed wood“His” rocking chair, a complete set of five color lithograph on paper Surrealist bullfight scenes by Salvador Dali, and an oil on canvas painting by self-taught African-American artist William Tolliver are expected top lots in a Modern Art & Design auction scheduled for Wednesday, December 4th, starting at 10am Eastern time, by Ahlers & Ogletree.



The auction will feature an extraordinary selection of fine art, furniture and more -- a diverse collection of over 300 curated lots that includes mid-century design, modern masterpieces and exquisite craftsmanship from notable artists and designers. Highlights include work by artists such as Sam Maloof, Salvador Dali, William Tolliver and Todd Murphy, online and live in the gallery.



The walnut and mixed wood“His” rocking chair by Sam Maloof (American, 1916-2009) was executed in 1988 and is signed, dated and numbered 44 to the underside of the seat. It's expected to bring $20,000-$25,000. Similar rocking chairs by Sam Maloof are held in permanent collections of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the White House Collection of American Crafts, and The Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.



The complete set of five embossed color lithographs on Japon nacre paper by the Surrealist master Salvador Dali are titled Tauromachie – Bullfight II (1968). The colorful and visually arresting group has been pencil signed lower right and numbered (42/50) lower left. All five measure 21 1⁄2 inches by 17 3⁄4 inches (paper, less frame). The lot is accompanied by a receipt from Designers Art Gallery in Honolulu, Hawaii, from 1974. Tauromachie – Bullfight II should hammer for $10,000-$15,000.



The untitled (Two Young Men Fishing) oil on canvas painting by William Tolliver (American, 1951-2000) is impressive at 48 inches by 60 inches (canvas, less the frame), and is signed in blue paint“William Tolliver” lower right. It is one of 15 works by the artist in the auction (lots #95-109 in the catalog) and should gavel for $8,000-$12,000. The Vicksburg, Miss. native handled figure studies, portraits, human interest situations, landscapes and semi-abstracts, all with equal perfection.



There are also four artworks by Beverly Buchanan (Ga., 1940-2015) in the auction (lots 91-94). Ms. Buchanan was an African-American artist whose works included painting, sculpture, video and land art. Buchanan is noted for her exploration of Southern vernacular architecture through her art. Up for bid are the following:



- An untitled (Cabin Landscape) oil pastel on paper mounted to foam board, signed lower left and titled to verso, unframed with a paper size of 9 inches by 12 1⁄4 images (est. $2,000-$4,000).



- A circa 2009 oil on pastel on paper titled Old Cabin, signed 'Bev Buchanan' lower right and titled and dated to verso of paper, 8 1⁄2 inches by 11 1⁄2 inches (less frame) (est. $2,000-$4,000).



- An unpainted wood folk art sculpture titled Chair (2010), ink signed and dated to the lower stretcher, measuring 15 inches tall by 5 1⁄4 inches wide by 5 3⁄4 inches deep (est. $2,500-$5,000).



An original collage on paper by Henri Laurens (1885-1954), titled Sique (Musique), done in 1917, signed 'Laurens' lower right, framed, and with a 'No. 32' label verso, should rise to $5,000-$10,000. A mixed media with straw, burlap and tulle behind painted Plexiglas by Todd Murphy (Ga., 1962-2020), titled Straw Horse, unsigned and in a 33 1⁄2 inch by 49 3⁄4 inch frame, should hit $5,000-$7,000.



Lots 42 and 43 are furniture creations by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller. Lot 42, circa 1951, is an ESU 421-N modular storage unit in Masonite, birch, plywood, chrome steel frame and fiberglass, 58 1⁄2 inches tall by 47 1⁄4 inches wide (est. $6,000-$8,000). Lot 43 is a pair of 670 and 671 lounge chairs and ottomans from the 1970s, having a santos palisander veneer shell and black leather upholstery. They are marked to the underside of both the chairs and ottomans (est. $4,000-$6,000).



Online bidding will be available at AandOauctions, as well as LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. A preview will be held on Monday, December 2nd, from 10am to 5pm Eastern time; and Tuesday, December 3rd, from 10am to 8pm (with a preview event from 5-8pm, in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard Northwest in Atlanta, Ga. No appointment is necessary. The public is invited.



To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the Modern Art & Design auction slated for Wednesday, December 4th, as well as the Winter Jewelry, Watches & Luxury Accessories auction on Thursday, December 5th, both online and live in the Atlanta, Georgia gallery starting at 10 am Eastern time, please visit You can also follow A&O on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

