African Energy Chamber (AEC) Endorses Inaugural Congo Energy & Investment Forum, Catalyzing Growth In The Republic Of Congo’S Energy Sector

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The African Chamber (AEC), as the voice of Africa's energy sector, proudly supports the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF), set to take place in Brazzaville on March 25-26, 2025. Unveiled during African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies in Cape Town by the Republic of Congo's of Hydrocarbons, this milestone event signals the nation's commitment to strengthening its role as a key energy player on the continent, while showcasing a range of opportunities.



Under the leadership of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, the Republic of Congo has emerged as sub-Saharan Africa's fourth-largest oil producer, with anticipated production of 280,000 barrels per day (BPD) by the end of 2024 and ambitions to reach 500,000 BPD within three to five years. Building on this momentum, the CEIF will highlight innovative projects and foster strategic partnerships that enhance investment, drive economic growth and position the Congo as a leader in Africa's energy expansion.

Meanwhile, Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), led by CEO Maixent Raoul Ominga, is spearheading the Congo's energy growth. SNPC holds a majority stake in the Mengo Kundji Bindi II permit, with 2.5 billion barrels of estimated oil potential. The company is developing the site through 13 wells, 3D seismic data acquisition, and the construction of six production platforms.



With the Chamber's official support, the CEIF is set to attract government leaders, C-suite executives from major IOCs and energy experts, who will offer critical insights into Congo's oil, gas and energy sector developments. The country is overhauling its gas sector to unlock 10 trillion cubic feet of resources through a comprehensive Gas Master Plan and new Gas Code that introduces favorable fiscal terms and enables small-scale project development, as well as large-scale, integrated gas megaprojects like Eni's Congo LNG and Wing Wah's Bango Kayo.



“The Congo Energy&Investment Forum marks a major milestone for the country, amplifying its strategic energy initiatives and showing industry stakeholders that it is serious about advancing its energy sector. We look forward to supporting this forum, which promises to connect investors, drive impactful partnerships and elevate the Congo's position within Africa's energy sector,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.



“We are honored to secure the Chamber's endorsement for this pivotal forum, which, through its vast network and influence, will help attract key stakeholders and decision-makers to the event. Together, we aim to highlight the immense potential of the Congo's energy sector, foster strategic partnerships and drive transformative investments that contribute to sustainable growth across the industry,” notes James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power, organizers of the CEIF.



This premier forum provides a unique platform for connecting local and international investors with high-impact opportunities across a diversified range of energy projects, paving the way for collaborations that drive growth and transformation. The AEC's endorsement underscores its commitment to fostering strategic partnerships, sustainable investment and regional cooperation, aligning with its broader mission to make energy poverty history across the continent by 2030.



As the energy industry continues to serve as a critical pillar of the Congolese economy and a catalyst for sustainable development, the AEC remains dedicated to supporting initiatives like CEIF that foster progress, investment and partnerships across the African energy landscape.



For more information, please visit .



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.