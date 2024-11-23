Kreatecube Partners With World Furniture Expo 2024 In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India – 23-11-2024– We are excited to announce that KreateCube has joined hands as a Partner for the World Furniture (WOFX), India's top international trade show dedicated to the furniture and design industry. The event will take place on 5th, 6th, and 7th December 2024 at the Bombay Center, Mumbai.



The World Furniture Expo (WOFX) brings together the entire furniture and design under one roof, offering a for industry leaders from India and across the globe to connect, collaborate, and explore opportunities.



What Makes WOFX 2024 Special?



1. Focused B2B Trade Show

A platform exclusively designed for professionals in the furniture and design industry to meet, network, and grow.

2. Business & Networking Opportunities

Engage directly with top buyers and experts through forums, seminars, and awards.

3. Global Showcase

Experience the latest collections and innovations from leading Indian and international brands.

4. Gateway to India's Growing Market



Tap into the vast potential of India's booming furniture and design industry.



Event Details



. Dates: 5th, 6th, and 7th December 2024

. Venue: Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai



About WOFX



WOFX is India's premier platform for the furniture and design industry. It provides exhibitors and buyers the opportunity to collaborate, showcase products, and stay updated with the latest trends.



KreateCube's Role



As a Media Partner, KreateCube will play an important role in spreading awareness about this prestigious event. Our platform is dedicated to connecting professionals in the architecture and design industry, and we're proud to support WOFX 2024 in its mission to foster innovation and collaboration.



Join Us at WOFX 2024!



Don't miss this incredible opportunity to connect with top professionals, explore new designs, and grow your business.



For more information, visit the official website: World Furniture Expo



