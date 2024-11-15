Tragic Boat Collision In Bocas Del Toro

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) From The Bocas Breeze Page

Here is an eyewitness account from Joel Pfieffer, who was nearby when the incident occurred:

On November 04, 2024 at 11:15am, a water taxi full of was coming from Bocas Town, full speed, passing close to Carenero Island. The boat that was hit was a celeste color panga with two passengers, a man and a woman, residents of Solarte who very recently moved to the community.

Pfieffer heard the loud bang of the collision and reported that the water taxi went approximately three feet in the air over the other boat. The taxi collided perpendicular to the other boat and went flying. The taxi landed and none of the passengers fell out. The collision resulted in the man sustaining injuries and the immediate fatality of the female passenger.

At the time of this publication, no other details are known about the water taxi involved in the collision.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victims. We hope measures are considered to prevent similar tragedies.