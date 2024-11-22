MES Tops In 'Sahityotsav' Again

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) MES Indian School bagged the overall championship for the second consecutive year in 'Sahityotsav', an inter-school arts and literary competitions organised by Risala Study Circle (RSC) at Podar Pearl School. The 14th edition of the event saw 36 students of MES garnering 126 points.

