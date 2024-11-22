عربي


MES Tops In 'Sahityotsav' Again

11/22/2024 11:05:26 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Indian School bagged the overall championship for the second consecutive year in 'Sahityotsav', an inter-school arts and literary competitions organised by Risala Study Circle (RSC) at Podar Pearl School. The 14th edition of the event saw 36 students of MES garnering 126 points.

