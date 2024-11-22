Corniche Blues Triumphs In Qget Bowling Contest

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Engineering College, Thrissur Alumni chapter, Qatar (Qget) concluded its competition, 'Roll n Bowl', which featured 125 participants, including members and families.

Corniche Blues emerged as the overall winners, with Qatar Redstorm and Sunrays Doha taking second and third places, respectively. Individual champions: Men's - Gopu Rajasekhar claimed the top spot, followed by Rajeesh Vayalapra and Abhilash V in second place. Fahim, Narayan, and Sabari Prasad shared third place. Ladies - Elizabeth Leo won the champion title, with Linu Pradeep as the runner-up. Shamli Shahil and Shahna Basim shared third place. In the Kids' category, Rachel Pradeep emerged as the champion, followed by Inaya Shabeeb in second place and Faizan Shamsudeen in third place.

The captains were Priya Johnson and Fasin Abubacker (Qatar Redstorm), Shabeeb Hassan and Jazira Najeeb (Sunrays Doha), Thanuja Haseeb and Nishab K A (Corniche Blues), and Abhilash and Smrithi (Lusail Legends).

The event was organised by Qget sports secretaries Nandan Nambalatt and Ilyas Najmusalah, with support from Fahim, Jijin, and immediate past president Anvar Sadath. Qget president Tomy Varkey announced the winners, while vice president Dr Gopal and joint treasurer Amjad thanked the participants.

