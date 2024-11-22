Mesis Participates In MUN

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A team of 16 students from MES Indian School, Abu Hamour branch (Mesis) participated in the three-day Fall Model UN (MUN) hosted by Georgetown University in Qatar. Jeshurun Anil, representing Germany in the UNHCR committee, and Savitr Sudheer, representing the UK in the SPECPOL committee, earned honourable mentions for their debates on 'Improving International Support for Evacuees from Nagorno-Karabakh' and 'Strengthening Civil Society in Post-Conflict Reconstruction in Africa,' respectively.

The other members of the team were Ravi Aryan, Naseel Nias, Ayesha Shaikh, Iman Mustafa, Hridul Srinivasan, Michelle, Sharika, Deepika, Armaan Ali, Heiza Nousher, Geetthika Matta, Vedika Naveen, Pragadesh Gowtham, and Sarav Dhanyaa. The delegation was groomed by external activities chief co-ordinator Manmadan Mambally, and accompanied by teachers Vishnu Jayaprakash and Prabhathan. Gunjan Chawla co-ordinated. Principal Pramila Kannan congratulated the team.

