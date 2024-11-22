Thousands Of Settlers, Including Ben Gvir, Storm Al-Ibrahimi Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra)-- Israeli National Security Itamar Ben Gvir was among the thousands of settlers that stormed Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron on Friday night.Under the pretext of Jewish holidays, the Israeli desecrated Al-Ibrahimi Mosque and barred Muslim worshipers from entering.In order to prepare for the settlers' assault of the city, the occupation forces also closed the Old City and enforced curfews in a number of neighborhoods. Thousands of people stormed the streets of the town, the closed areas in Hebron, and the vicinity of the mosque through the streets of Salaymeh, Wadi al-Hussein, and the Jaber neighborhood.Moataz Abu Sneineh, the director of the Mosque, told the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) that the Waqf and mosque staff were compelled to evacuate by the occupation forces in order to prepare for the settlers' invasion of the mosque and its courtyards.He noted that the occupation strengthened security at the mosque's gates and military checkpoints, barred many locals from praying there, and stated that the mosque would be closed from before the afternoon prayer until Saturday evening.