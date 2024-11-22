'DPS Hackathon' Challenges Young Tech Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Computer Science Department of DPS-Modern Indian School (DPS-MIS) hosted the first edition of 'DPS Hackathon' that brought together 15 teams from various with 75 tech enthusiasts, promoting development and strategic problem-solving, over two days.

The theme 'Education and EdTech – Building a to Enhance Experiences and Make More Accessible' challenged participants to create meaningful solutions to address the evolving demands of modern education systems and to improve accessibility. The hosts' Team 1 consisting of Aditya Menon, Aayush Rajagopalan, Achyut Paliwal, Adilakshmi Prasannakumar and Aishwarya Singaravelu won the first place followed by Pakistan International School Qatar with Aayan Zeb, Muhammad Abdullah, Mohammad Abdur Rehman, Mohid and Abdul Hadi for the first runner-up position. The second runner-up position was earned by the hosts' Team 2 comprising Elston Rodrigues, Aayush Nath Panday, Senthuran Srimurugan, Mohammed Akil Bharmal and Md. Abrar Labib Pahlowan.

The judges were veteran Cisco-certified professional Mustafa Badawi and platform engineer, Web and IoT expert Sushant Pupneja. The closing ceremony was graced by DPS-MIS director Gopi Vardhan who announced the upcoming Space Lab to promote scientific exploration. Principal Asna Nafees, highlighted the Hackathon's role in shaping future innovators, and senior secondary school vice principal Soma Bhattacharjee encouraged students to dream big.

