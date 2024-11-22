Wicked Audience Review: Stunning Visuals, Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo's Magical Performances Feast For The Eyes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The highly anticipated "Wicked", directed by Jon M. Chu, has garnered overwhelmingly positive audience reviews, with many praising its faithfulness to the Broadway musical while embracing the magic of cinema. The movie, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, currently boasts a near-perfect 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Viewers have been captivated by the film's vibrant visuals, powerful performances, and heartfelt storytelling. Fans lauded Grande's portrayal of Glinda as "perfectly cast" and Erivo's soulful performance as Elphaba, describing their on-screen chemistry as "electric." Iconic songs like Defying Gravity and Popular were celebrated for their emotional impact, blending nostalgia with fresh energy.

One review celebrated the film's ability to honor the original while feeling fresh.“The choreography and direction stay true to the Broadway experience but with the added magic of cinema,” one review noted.

Grande's portrayal of Glinda was universally praised, with comments like“She was born to play Glinda.”

Audience reviews highlighted the movie's stunning set designs, intricate costumes, and imaginative choreography. The world of Oz was described as "a feast for the eyes," with lush landscapes and cinematic effects bringing the fantastical setting to life.

Longtime fans of the Broadway production expressed relief that the film retained the essence of the stage musical while adding depth and scale, with one viewer noting,“It's faithful to the stage version, while adding a Wizard of Oz scale to everything.”

The overwhelming consensus is that the film is a triumph, with one audience member stating,“I was worried the magic of the stage would be lost, but this adaptation exceeded every expectation.”