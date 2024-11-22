France Indicates Possible Arrest Of Netanyahu, Gallant Under ICC Warrants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The French of Foreign Affairs said it took note of the warrants issued by the International Criminal Court yesterday for arresting Israeli Prime and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

France is committed to backing the international justice and the impartial work of the ICC under the Rome Statute, the Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

The ICC arrest warrants are not a final judgment; they have rather added official nature to the indictment of the defendants, according to the statement.

The Ministry stressed the need of respect for the International Humanitarian Law and protecting the civilians trapped in conflict.

Noting that the provisions of the humanitarian law are binding on all parties, the Ministry denounced any violations in this regard and called for freeing all hostages.

It also urged ensuring immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, including foodstuffs and live-saving assistance, to all parts of Gaza Strip.

France has repeatedly warned against the unjustifiable scale of human damage and the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, the Ministry reminded, reiterating the call for immediate ceasefire.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court accused Netanyahu and Galant as well as Hamas leader Mohammad Deif of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity against the backdrop of the atrocities being committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The decision is legally binding on the 124 state parties to the Rome Statute. (end)

