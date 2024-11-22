AI Stock Alert - Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN) Flies On Drone News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and tech issues a trading alert for Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN ), a developer of artificial intelligence software for robotic platforms in the commercial and defense sector.

The stock makes the top gainers list today, currently trading at $3.5399,gaining $1.5399, up 76.9989% on volume of over 43 Million as of this report. The stock had a morning high of $3.61.

Palladyne just announced an expanded partnership with Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) ("Red Cat") and its Teal Drones subsidiary , a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. The broadened relationship includes joint go-to-market activities to be coordinated between the companies.

In early October, Palladyne AI and Red Cat announced that they had partnered to embed Palladyne AI's artificial intelligence software into Teal drones, including those already in the field, to enable autonomous operation and expand drone system capabilities to facilitate the creation of a network of collaborating drones and sensors that self-orchestrate to provide superior intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. Palladyne AI and Teal's expanded partnership will include joint sales and marketing for Palladyne AI's artificial intelligence software on Teal drones. Palladyne Pilot is expected to be available on all Teal drones and will be included in new drones shipped to customers who desire the features and functionality provided by the platform.

Red Cat recently announced it was selected as the winner of the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record after a rigorous test and evaluation process for its Teal next generation sUAS, designated as the Black Widow and WEB. The testing and evaluation were completed by the Army Project Management Office for Uncrewed Aircraft Systems, Army Maneuver Battle Lab, and Army Test and Evaluation Command, and the award was based on soldier feedback, technical performance, volume manufacturability, and system cost. The production contract anticipates deliveries beginning in 2025. Palladyne Pilot is expected to be available for all sUAS systems delivered to the Army.

Recent news

Get more AI and tech stock investing ideas with Investorideas free stock directory

Sign up for free trading and stock news alerts at Investorideas

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.