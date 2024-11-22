Mir To Unveil New 'Mobile Collaborative Robot' At Madrid Trade Show Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) MiR to unveil new 'mobile collaborative robot' at Madrid trade show

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) has unveiled its new innovation – the MC600 mobile collaborative robot (cobot), the latest addition to its growing list of MiR Go Approved products.

The new machine probably fits the new and distinct category of“industrial mobile robot”, or IMR, as defined in the relevant ANSI/RIA standard .

Capable of handling payloads up to 600 kg (1322 lbs), the MC600 combines the MiR600 mobile robot base with the UR20/UR30 collaborative robot arms from Universal Robots (UR) to automate complex workflows in industrial environments.

Building on the success of the smaller MC250, the MC600 offers a powerful comprehensive system for handling heavier items and automating tasks such as palletizing, box handling and machine tending.

The UR20's extended reach allows the MC600 to tackle tasks in areas previously inaccessible to smaller cobots, enhancing productivity across diverse industrial applications.

The global market for mobile cobots is projected to grow 46 percent annually by 2030, driven by the need for more efficient and flexible automation solutions.

Jean-Pierre Hathout, president at MiR, says the MC600 is“well-positioned to meet this demand, offering companies a proven, safe, and ready-to-deploy system designed for ease of use, repeatability and ongoing support”.

He adds that, for companies seeking scalable automation, the MC600 delivers“operational efficiency and long-term reliability”.

Hathout says:“By integrating the 'legs' of a mobile robot with the 'arms' of a cobot, the MC600 addresses multiple automation workflow challenges such as palletizing and machine tending with one system.

“While some companies have explored humanoid robots or one-off custom mobile cobot solutions for such tasks, they remain far from widespread industrial use. The MC600 is ready today to safely handle these complex automation challenges.”

The MC600 significantly improves productivity by operating with little downtime, serving multiple machines and performing continuous material handling tasks while redeploying human workers to higher-value assignments.

Additionally, by taking over the movement of heavy goods, the MC600 substantially improves ergonomics, reducing physical strain on workers and enhancing workplace safety.

As part of Teradyne Robotics, both MiR and Universal Robots (UR) are pioneers in advanced robotics, consistently setting the standard for innovation through artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge technologies.

Available directly through MiR, the MC600 combines MiR's strength in autonomous mobility with UR's advanced robotics to deliver unmatched flexibility, safety and efficiency in industrial automation.

Controlled by a unified software platform by MiR Go partner Enabled Robotics, the MC600 seamlessly coordinates its mobile base and robotic arms, simplifying integration into existing workflows and ensuring smooth operations.

Ujjwal Kumar, group president, Teradyne Robotics, says:“The smaller MC250 has proven especially popular in semiconductor fabrication facilities and other lower payload manufacturing tasks, but there's been a clear demand for a mobile cobot that could handle heavier manufacturing applications.

“The MC600 meets these requirements, another example of how we consistently offer customers the flexibility, safety and efficiency that meets their unique automation needs.”

The MC600 will be showcased next week at Logistics & Automation Madrid , providing live demonstrations of its capabilities in real-world applications.