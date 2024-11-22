BIRKENSTOCK OPENS SEVENTH RETAIL STORE IN THE UNITED STATES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

THE NEW BOSTON LOCATION ON NEWBURY STREET CELEBRATES LOCAL COMMUNITY THROUGH "THE BOSTON IN BOSTON" CAMPAIGN



LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany and BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK Americas announces the opening of its seventh company-owned retail store in the United States. Located on Newbury Street, BIRKENSTOCK joins Boston's premier shopping destination, known for its historic Boston Back Bay Victorian architecture and row houses, boutiques, and vibrant New England culture. The Newbury Street area represents the heart of Boston's retail landscape and exemplifies the city's perfect blend of historic charm and contemporary style.

Designed with a focus on quality and craftsmanship, the store's interior showcases the brand's heritage materials of cork, felt, and leather. A brand history area features archive materials and artifacts commemorating 250 years of BIRKENSTOCK tradition in shoemaking - a milestone anniversary that underscores the brand's enduring commitment to purpose, function, and quality.

The BIRKENSTOCK Boston store on Newbury Street offers an extensive range of products for women, men and kids including sandals, clogs, sneakers, shoes, boots, and socks. Additionally, the location features the new BIRKENSTOCK Care Essentials collection, marking an exciting expansion into foot care with premium balms, oils, and other products that further the brand's dedication to foot health and walking as nature intended. The new location enhances the shopping experience through digital integration including BOPIS (buy online pick up in store) and BORIS (buy online return in store) services. Guests can receive personalized assistance from BIRKENSTOCK specialists to find their perfect fit and style both in-store and through the complete online collection.

To mark the launch, BIRKENSTOCK presents "THE BOSTON IN BOSTON" - a special community campaign captured by local photographer Steph Larsen. The campaign celebrates the pride of Bostonians and their unique style in the iconic BIRKENSTOCK Boston clog. Through this project, BIRKENSTOCK celebrates the unique character of Boston and its community, showcasing how the city's diverse individuals bring their distinctive style to life in BIRKENSTOCK.

"Opening our seventh retail store in the namesake city of our iconic Boston clog is a particularly special moment for the brand," notes David Kahan, President of BIRKENSTOCK Americas. "Boston's rich history and contemporary energy perfectly align with BIRKENSTOCK's values of tradition and innovation."

As part of the opening celebrations, BIRKENSTOCK has collaborated with artist Kevin Mirsky to create exclusive artwork celebrating the distinctive character of Boston and Newbury Street. The artwork will be featured on limited-edition tote bags and stickers available as special gifts. On Thursday, November 21, BIRKENSTOCK will welcome the public with a special reception featuring local bites, drinks, and exclusive gifts while supplies last.

The opening of the Boston store marks the seventh BIRKENSTOCK owned-store in the United States alongside locations in New York City, Brooklyn, Venice Beach, Miami, Marin County, and Austin. The store opening coincides with BIRKENSTOCK's 250th anniversary, celebrating a heritage built on the principles of purpose, function, tradition, and quality - values that continue to guide the brand's innovation in footwear and foot health.

BIRKENSTOCK Boston at 205 Newbury Street is open 10:00AM-7:00PM Monday-Saturday and 11:00AM-6:00PM Sunday.

BIRKENSTOCK

205 Newbury Street

Boston, MA 02116

Opening times: Monday – Saturday, 10:00am - 7:00pm, Sunday 11:00am - 6:00pm

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless ((super brand)) with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore and India.

Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co.

KG

Burg Ockenfels, Linz am Rhein, Germany

