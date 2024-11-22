Telehandler Market Is Estimated To Develop At A High 7.1% CAGR Through 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Telehandler will attain a value of USD 12.24 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing investments in infrastructure development around the world and rapid industrialization are predicted to be the key market drivers for telehandler companies in the future. The development of battery-powered telehandlers is projected to be a key trend offering new opportunities for market players in the long run. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on "Telehandler Market"

Pages - 202

Tables - 62 Figures – 75 Telehandler Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 7.07 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 12.24 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information/product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Development of battery-powered telehandlers Key Market Drivers Rising infrastructure development activity around the world

Compact Telehandlers Estimated to Account for a Prominent Chunk of the Global Market Share

Easy maneuverability in tight spaces and high versatility in compact urban environments allows compact telehandlers to lead the global demand outlook. Growing construction activity in urban environments and rising emphasis of organizations on improving operational efficiency are expected to help this segment maintain its dominant market share across the study period.

Demand for Telehandlers in Agricultural Applications is Projected to Rise at a Notable CAGR

Rapidly increasing global population and the need to satisfy the hunger of this increasing population have boosted agricultural activity around the world. Rising emphasis on improving efficiency in agricultural operations to maximize food production and growing adoption of smart and precision agriculture practices are also expected to further bolster the demand for telehandlers in this segment through 2031 and beyond.

North America is Forecasted to Account for a Significant Share of Global Telehandler Sales

The presence of key telehandler providers and growing use of telehandlers in multiple industry verticals has allowed North America to emerge as a leader in this market. Growing residential and commercial construction activities, rising demand for efficient material handling, and investments in R&D of novel technologies to improve safety and efficiency of telehandlers are all expected to help this region maintain its dominance. The United States is slated to be the most opportune market for telehandler companies operating in North America.

Request Free Customization of this report:

Telehandler Market Insights:

Drivers



Growing infrastructure development activity Rising use of telehandlers in multiple industry verticals

Restraints



High initial investments for acquisition Dearth of specialized operators and skilled technicians for maintenance

Prominent Players in Telehandler Market

The following are the Top Telehandler Companies



JLG Industries (US)

Caterpillar Inc. (US)

Terex Corporation (US)

Manitou Group (France)

Haulotte Group (France)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Wacker Neuson SE (Germany)

Liebherr Group (Switzerland)

Bobcat Company (US) Doosan Corporation (South Korea)

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

Key Questions Answered in Telehandler Market Report

What drives the global Telehandler market growth?

Who are the leading Telehandler providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for Telehandler in the world?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (growing investments in infrastructure development, rising application scope of telehandlers in different industry verticals), restraints (high costs of acquisition, dearth of skilled professionals to operate), and opportunities (development of battery-powered telehandlers) influencing the growth of Telehandler market. Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.



Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Telehandler market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets. Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

